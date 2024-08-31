Louis Vuitton Cup Challenger Selection Series – Day 3 features a seven race schedule

The Louis Vuitton Cup – Challenger Selection Series started Thursday (29 Aug) in Barcelona.

Following damage to the Emirates Team New Zealand AC75 while craning-out Thursday, and the early abandonment of Friday’s racing, Saturday’s schedule will feature seven match-races.

The amended schedule means that all six teams will race twice, weather conditions permitting.

Light winds played havoc with Friday’s racing, only one race being completed, and that was a very ‘off and on foils’ affair, which ended with the American team crossing the finish in displacement mode after abandoning attempts to foil on the final leg.

Emirates Team New Zealand will rejoin the event after being repaired, the damage apparently being less serious than at first thought. Races involving ETNZ are non-scoring.

Barcelona Weather Saturday 31 August:

Wind Easterly 8 to 10 knots, Sea 0.4m at 3s period.

So a packed racing schedule Saturday:

Race 7 – Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli ITA v NYYC American Magic

Race 8 – Emirates Team New Zealand v Orient Express Racing FRA

Race 9 – Alinghi Red Bull Racing SUI v INEOS Britannia GBR

Race 10 – Orient Express Racing FRA v NYYC American Magic USA

Race 11 – INEOS Britannia GBR v Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli ITA

Race 12 – Alinghi Red Bull Racing SUI v Emirates Team New Zealand

Racing starts daily at 13:00hrs UK (14.00 CET) and will be screened live here on the America’s Cup YouTube channel.

Delayed

Louis Vuitton Cup Challenger Selection Series after day 2

For clarity these are the results used to decide the top four challengers to move onto the Semi-Finals

