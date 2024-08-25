Louis Vuitton Preliminary Regatta – Day 4 Final Racing

Final day of the Louis Vuitton Preliminary Regatta in Barcelona with the final competitor teams already decide – Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli v Emirates Team New Zealand.

The Kiwis could not have asked for anything more. They have sailed almost unchallenged through the Regatta, while avoiding looking too surprised at the chaos they have left in their wake.

The five challengers are scrambling to find another gear with just days to the real deal.

First up in Race 13 will be Emirates Team New Zealand versus NYYC American Magic USA with their repaired rudder. Then it is Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli ITA versus Alinghi Red Bull Racing SUI.

Finally Race 15 will see Orient Express Racing FRA versus INEOS Britannia GBR with both teams hoping to finish on a high after some difficult times.

There will then be the Final between Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli ITA and Emirates Team New Zealand. At their earlier meeting ETNZ handed the Italians a drubbing, can they turn it around?

Weather Forecast Sunday 25 August:

Wind East – South Easterly 8 to 13 knots, possibilty of 18 knot gusts later in the day. Wave height 0.8 to 1.2 metre.

Racing starts at 13:00 UK (14.00 CET)

Race 15 – Ineos Britannia stretch lead to 490+ metres, take win by 48sec

Race 15 – Ineos near crash at gate 4, but lead by 18sec.

Race 15 -Ineos lead by 5sec at gate 3, finish shortened is after next mark.

Race 15 – Orient Express miss gybe and Ineos take lead, and at gate 2 have 11sec lead. Wind is now light and patchy.

Race 15 – Orient Express lead at gate 1 by 16sec and stretch lead to 270m on leg 2.

Race 15 – Start Protest by Ineos and French get penalty. Ineos start early and have to do a double dip, France take lead

Race 15 – Orient Express Racing FRA versus INEOS Britannia GBR

Race 14 – Luna Rossa take win by 46 sec over Alinghi Red Bull.

Race 14 – Luna Rossa covering Alinghi leads by 13sec at Gate 5.

Race 14 – Luna Rossa lead at gate 4 by 8sec, gap is 180 metres.

Race 14 – Alinghi lead by 25m from Luna Rossa in close tacking duel. Luna Rossa then take lead by 12 sec at gate 3. Luna Rossa stretch lead to 150m.

Race 14 – Alinghi takes back leaad at gate 2 to lead by 9sec.

Race 14 – Alinghi lose rudder control and just survive crash down, as Luna Rossa take lead but get penalty for not keeping clear.

Race 14 – Alinghi round gate 1 with 34sec and 390 metres, sea state is shaking the boats

Race 14 – Alinghi put Luna Rossa over at the start and get away, while Luna Rossa return. Swiss lead is 500m by time Luna Rossa cross and start chasing.

Next Race 14 – Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli ITA versus Alinghi Red Bull Racing SUI

Race 13 – American Magic take a 28sec win over ETNZ. First loss for the Kiwis.

Race 13 – American Magic lead at gate 5 cut to 36sec gap now 560 metres.

Race 13 – American Magic lead gate 4 by 50sec and lead of 600+ metres in a rougher sea state than previously.

Race 13 – American Magic lead gate 3 by 35sec and lead on ETNZ is now 544+ metres.

Race 13 – American Magic lead downwind by 200 metres and lead by 19sec at gate 2.

Race 13 – Close start, USA go to left boundry and lead by 100+metre at first cross.

First Race 13 – Emirates Team New Zealand versus NYYC American Magic USA

Following very quickly on this event will be The Louis Vuitton Cup – Challenger Selection Series (29 Aug-7 Oct).

This is the event that decides who will get to compete against the Cup holders, Emirates Team New Zealand (ETNZ).

The winner of the Louis Vuitton Cup Final becomes the actual Challenger and will meet the Defender ETNZ in the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Match from 12 Oct.