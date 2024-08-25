Barcelona Preliminary Regatta – The Brits discuss day 3 and that second race upset

After the highs and lows of their Day 3 performance Cyclor Freddie Carr, head of sailing Giles Scott and trimmer Bleddyn Mon break down the details.

Ineos Britannia finally got some points on the leaderboard, then shot themselves in the foot with two penalties straight out of the start of the second race.



The forecast for for Sunday is an increase in wind strength, which may inject some jeopardy into the event, apart from the technical issues!

Racing starts at 13:00 UK (14.00 CET) every day – 22 to 25 August – and will be screened here on the America’s Cup YouTube channel.