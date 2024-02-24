470 World Championship and Olympic qualification in Palma, Mallorca

Sixty-three 470 teams are gearing up for the first big challenge of the 2024 season, the 470 World Championship in Palma, Mallorca, from 24 February to 3 March.

The importance of this event, apart from the obvious world title, are the Olympic qualifying spots available for teams from Africa, South and North America, and one place for Europe.

And this is especially important to Team GB because the British sailing team have so far failed to qualify for the 470 mixed event at the Paris 2024 Olympics in August.

Britain won Gold in the women’s 470 in 2016 and 2020, but have struggled since it was changed to a mixed crew event for 2024.

GBR will have six entries competing for the 470 world title and also to qualify Britain for the Paris Games.

Other European countries competing for the one qualification place include . . . Belgium, Cyprus, Hungary, Irealand, Italy. Netherlands, Norway and Poland.

After this event there will be only one more chance to qualify . . . at the ‘Last Chance Regatta’ the Semaine Olympique Française in Hyeres, France in April.

Andreas Kosmatopoulos, a former 470 World Champion and five-time Olympic representative for Greece, is President of the International 470 Class.

“We’re going to see a great competition in Palma,” he said. “There are a number of Olympic qualifying spots being decided here, for Africa, South and North America, and one place for Europe. So the pressure is on, everyone will be at their peak and no one will be holding back.”

Monday 26 February is practice race day and the end of registration and measurement, with the first race of the Championship is scheduled for Tuesday 27 February.

After three days of Qualifying Races and two days of Gold Fleet the top 10 teams will race each other in the concluding Medal Race on the sixth and final day of competition, Sunday 3 March.

GBR Entries and World Ranking:

Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris – WR 14

Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube – WR 20

Hannah Bristow and James Taylor – WR 53

Charlie Leigh and Ryan Orr – WR 69

Haydn Sewell and Faye Chatterton – WR 71

Millie Irish and Szymon Matyjaszczuk – WR 79

