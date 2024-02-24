Charles Caudrelier has left the Azores heading to finish of ARKEA ULTIM CHALLENGE-Brest

Charles Caudrelier, the skipper of the Maxi Edmond de Rothschild left the Azores Saturday morning at 11.45 a.m. French time (10.45 a.m. UT)

He still has a little more than 1,100 miles to go through in conditions that are expected to be muscular.

Arrival in Brest is scheduled between Monday and Tuesday 27 February.

Caudrelier, the leader of a race that had been stopped since last Wednesday to avoid the ‘Louis’ depression and the extreme weather conditions.

But it would be wrong to think that the road will be easy. “It’s still enough to connect Brest with 25 to 30 knots of wind, gusts at 30 to 35 knots and 6 to 7 meters of sea in the Bay of Biscay,” explained Pierre Hays of the race direction.

Caudrelier, who was 2100 miles ahead of Thomas Coville four days ago, still has nearly 1,500 miles on his first pursuer.