Record-breaking participation with 180 WASZP entries set for Norway

The WASZP Class is making waves with unprecedented growth and record-breaking participation.

For the upcoming event in Sandefjord, Norway, in August 2024, all 150 original slots were snapped up within a mere 48 hours of entries opening.

In response to the overwhelming demand, event organisers, Sandefjord Seilforening, have added an additional 30 slots, bringing the total entry list to a staggering 180 boats.

For the first time, the WASZP_X and 6.9m class will have their own dedicated course, and the open fleet will be divided into two fleets to accommodate the size of this extraordinary fleet.

Sandefjord Island is set to become the vibrant social hub for the event, promising one of the most unique atmospheres in the world of sailing.

Marc Ablett, WASZP General Manager, expressed his enthusiasm, stating,

“The exponential growth of the class globally is truly remarkable. The overwhelming response to the Sandefjord event, has been incredible and we could of easily seen 220+ at this event.”

“We are on track to surpass our previous record of 172 boats at the 2022 Games in Garda, and we’re aiming for an even larger fleet at the 2025 Games in Weymouth, UK with the prospect of 250+ boats a real possibility.”

As 2024 unfolds, the WASZP Class anticipates a monumental year, offering sailors an unparalleled experience whether they aspire to reach their goals like the Americas Cup or SailGP, or simply enjoy in the thrill of sailing a WASZP.

Coming up in March are the 2024 US Nationals and Americas Championship at Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii.

With 30 boats currently entered, and a fleet of over 40 expected, which will provide an awesome experience, with free accommodation and quality sailing and racing . . . you could fit into a week off school/work.