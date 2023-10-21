ILCA U21 World Championships – Dickinson and McMahon lead into final day

After the penultimate day of the 2023 ILCA U21 World Championships, Britain’s Finley Dickinson (1 -45) holds a one point lead in the ILCA 7.

In the ILCA 6 event Eve McMahon of Ireland (5 -35) now has a 17 point lead.

Dickinson won the first race of the day, with Oskar Madonich of the Ukraine finishing second and Luka Zabukovec of Slonenia third.

But, in the second race (R10) Dickinson only managed a 45 (discarded) while Madonich was second behind Ole Schweckndiek of Germany to move into second overall.

Saturday Dickinson will no doubt face a match-race situation with Madonich to decide the U21 ILCA 7 title.

For Eve McMahon in the ILCA 6 the final day will be less fraught with a 17 point cushion, but she will still need to avoid any major mistakes.

For Sunday the Race Committee has scheduled two final races for each of the fleets.

ILCA 7 U21 World Championships – Leaders after 10 races 1 discard (115 entries)

1st GBR Finley DICKINSON – – 4 7 1 1 7 4 10 4 1 -45 – – 39 pts

2nd UKR Oskar MADONICH – – 13 2 -16 4 1 6 4 2 2 6 – – 40 pts

3rd NZL Caleb ARMIT – – 11 9 4 9 3 14 -31 3 13 5 – – 71 pts

4th ITA Attilio BORIO – – 12 13 1 -34 4 21 7 5 9 8 – – 80 pts

5th NOR Theodor MIDDELTHON – – 6 6 2 23 RDG 13 1 7 -38 14 – – 81.25 pts

ILCA 6 U21 World Championships – Leaders after 8 races 1 discard (66 entries)

1st IRL Eve MCMAHON – – 13 1 9 5 1 1 2 10 5 -35 – – 47 pts

2nd ITA Carlotta RIZZARDI – – 14 2 25 9 5 3 1 1 -28 4 – – 64 pts

3rd SUI Anja VON ALLMEN – – 17 3 7 7 2 6 5 11 7 -31 – – 65 pts

4th ITA Ginevra CARACCIOLO – – 8 14 5 2 -26 17 9 16 2 7 – – 80 pts

5th ITA Maria Vittoria ARSENI – – 1 10 -30 10 4 16 8 18 14 10 – – 91 pts

Full results available here . . .