ILCA U21 World Championships – Dickinson and McMahon lead into final day

After the penultimate day of the 2023 ILCA U21 World Championships, Britain’s Finley Dickinson (1 -45) holds a one point lead in the ILCA 7.
In the ILCA 6 event Eve McMahon of Ireland (5 -35) now has a 17 point lead.
Dickinson won the first race of the day, with Oskar Madonich of the Ukraine finishing second and Luka Zabukovec of Slonenia third.
But, in the second race (R10) Dickinson only managed a 45 (discarded) while Madonich was second behind Ole Schweckndiek of Germany to move into second overall.
Saturday Dickinson will no doubt face a match-race situation with Madonich to decide the U21 ILCA 7 title.
For Eve McMahon in the ILCA 6 the final day will be less fraught with a 17 point cushion, but she will still need to avoid any major mistakes.
For Sunday the Race Committee has scheduled two final races for each of the fleets.
ILCA 7 U21 World Championships – Leaders after 10 races 1 discard (115 entries)
1st GBR Finley DICKINSON – – 4 7 1 1 7 4 10 4 1 -45 – – 39 pts
2nd UKR Oskar MADONICH – – 13 2 -16 4 1 6 4 2 2 6 – – 40 pts
3rd NZL Caleb ARMIT – – 11 9 4 9 3 14 -31 3 13 5 – – 71 pts
4th ITA Attilio BORIO – – 12 13 1 -34 4 21 7 5 9 8 – – 80 pts
5th NOR Theodor MIDDELTHON – – 6 6 2 23 RDG 13 1 7 -38 14 – – 81.25 pts
ILCA 6 U21 World Championships – Leaders after 8 races 1 discard (66 entries)
1st IRL Eve MCMAHON – – 13 1 9 5 1 1 2 10 5 -35 – – 47 pts
2nd ITA Carlotta RIZZARDI – – 14 2 25 9 5 3 1 1 -28 4 – – 64 pts
3rd SUI Anja VON ALLMEN – – 17 3 7 7 2 6 5 11 7 -31 – – 65 pts
4th ITA Ginevra CARACCIOLO – – 8 14 5 2 -26 17 9 16 2 7 – – 80 pts
5th ITA Maria Vittoria ARSENI – – 1 10 -30 10 4 16 8 18 14 10 – – 91 pts