Peninsula Petroleum maintains lead of the 44Cup Alcaidesa Marina

Still hanging on to the overall lead of the 44Cup Alcaidesa Marina is John Bassadone and his Peninsula Petroleum.

The event host posted three results in the top half of the fleet Saturday and hangs onto the lead by one slender point from Black Star Sailing Team, in turn four ahead of Ceeref.

The lighter conditions seemed to the liking of one team that has been having a surprisingly sub-standard year. Igor Lah’s Ceeref powered by Hrastnik 1860 finally found her form winning the first race.



Today it was one boat’s performance that shocked.

At 44Cup events, teams from outside can charter the RC44 trial boat. This week was the turn of the Santander-based Noticia team of Luis Martín Cabiedes, well known from the Soto 40, J/70 and J/80 classes.

Trial boat teams are not expected to win, but no one told this to Cabiedes, his tactician Rayco Tabares and their crew. In race two they went right up the first beat and, to round the top mark first.

Ultimately Black Star was first over and a better gybe by Ceeref on the line left Noticia third – still an exceptional result.

The final race went to Class President Chris Bake’s Team Aqua.

In an attempt to recover the schedule, racing is due to start one hour earlier tomorrow at 1100 CEST with up to four races possible. Big winds are forecast!

44Cup Alcaidesa Marina – After 6 races

1. 🇬🇧 Peninsula Racing – 3 2 3 4 5 3 – – 20 pts

2. 🇨🇭 Black Star Sailing Team – 2 1 8 2 1 7 – – 21 pts

3. 🇸🇮 Team Ceeref powered by Hrastnik 1860 – 4 5 5 1 2 8 – – 25 pts

4. 🇸🇪 Artemis Racing – 7 3 2 3 6 5 – – 26 pts

5. 🇫🇷 Aleph Racing – 1 7 9 7 4 2 – – 30 pts

6. 🇬🇧 Team Aqua – 6 4 4 8 8 1 – – 31 pts

7. 🇲🇨 Charisma – 8 8 1 6 7 4 – – 34 pts

8. 🇲🇨 Team Nika – 5 6 6 5 9 6 – – 37 pts

9. 🇪🇸 Noticia – 9 9 7 9 3 10 DNF – – 47 pts