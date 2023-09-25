Epic opening day for 5.5 Metre World Championship

The Jean Genie (GBR 43) Peter Morton, Andrew Palfrey and Ruairadh Scott won the first two races of the 2023 5.5 Metre World Championship.

34 boats from 10 nations are taking part at the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, Porto Cervo, Sardinia, and racing continues to Friday.

After winning the Scandinavian Gold Cup here on Sunday, on Monday Peter Morton, showed the fleet a clean pair of heels to win the first two races of the 2023 5.5 Metre World Championship.

Aspire (POL 17) Mateusz Kusznierewicz, Przemysław Gacek and Ed Wright is in second overnight with Artemis (NOR 57) Kristian Nergaard, Johan Barne and Trond Solli-Saether) in third.

The opening day brought some fantastic conditions with moderate winds of 15-18 knots. 25 degrees, sunshine, blue skies, big waves and a lot of surfing. It doesn’t get much better. There were 5.5 Metres taking to the air everywhere.



In the Evolution fleet, the beautiful Criollo (GER 30) Andreas Christiansen, Felix Christiansen and Moritz Christiansen is in 21st overall, from last week’s winner Joker (FRA 50) Adrien Polaillon, Eric Polaillon and Jean-Baptiste Polaillon in 24th.

While the first Classic boat is again Cibele (ITA 72) Fabrizio Cavazza, Vittorio Zaoli and Duccio Colombi in 22nd.

2023 5.5M World Championship – Leaders after 2 races (34 entries)



1st GBR 43 The Jean Genie – P. Morton GBR 43 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd POL 17 ASPIRE – M. Kusznierewicz POL 17 2° 2° – – 4 pts

3rd NOR 57 ARTEMIS – K. Nergaard NOR 57 3° 4° – – 7 pts

4th BAH 26 JOHN B – G. McKinney BAH 26 5° 5° – – 10 pts

5th NOR 69 OTTO – B. C. Wilhelmsen NOR 69 9° 3° – – 12 pts

6th AUS 66 KU-RING-GAI III -M J. Bacon AUS 66 4° 8° – – 12 pts

7th BAH 25 NEW MOON III – M. Holowesko BAH 25 8° 6° – – 14 pts

8th AUS 44 MANLY – M. Ryan AUS 44 7° 7° – – 14 pts

9th GBR 41 GIRLS ON FILM – L. Morton GBR 41 6° 9° – – 15 pts

10th AUS 63 BETA CRUCIS – B. Stoddard AUS 63 11° 10° – – 21 pts