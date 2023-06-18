2023 Moth Worlds – A championship in waiting

Anothe raceless day at the 2023 Moth World Championship in Weymouth.

No racing again on day 6 of the Wetsuit Outlet and Zhik International World Championship 2023 at the Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy, UK.

One race was started, but abandoned at the windward mark.

The fleet will complete their final day at Weymouth Sunday 18 June.

Following a detailed assessment of the weather forecast, the first warning signal for blue fleet will be at 10:00 and not before 11:00 for yellow.

The last warning signal is 15:00 hrs and both flights must complete the same number of races.

Two valid races have been completed this week and two more (four flight races) are required to be completed for a valid championship.

Leaders after 2 races . . . (4 flight races) at 17 June