Ocean Race – 11th Hour Racing file Request for Redress

Following Thursday’s dramatic collision, the 11th Hour Racing Team officially retired from leg 7 of The Ocean Race on Friday and filed a Request for Redress.

Retiring from the leg and filing for redress gives the team the best chance, within the rules of the event, to secure the points it needs to win the overall race.

The team statement makes clear 11th Hour Racing Team is working to make repairs to its IMOCA boat, damaged when it was hit by GUYOT environnement – Team Europe shortly after the start of leg 7 in The Hague on Thursday.

skipper Charlie Enright and his 11th Hour Racing Team are working 24/7 to get their damaged boat in a position to sail to Genova

In a team statement, Enright said, “We are working around the clock to repair the boat as quickly as possible, and our intent is to sail to Genova to rejoin the fleet and complete this lap around our blue planet.”

“Everyone is obviously devastated – no one wants to finish a race like this – but spirits are high within the team, and everyone is focused on finishing this incredible race on a high note.”

The final standings of The Ocean Race now hang in the balance between what happens on the water where Team Holcim-PRB is racing to the Grand Finale in Genova, and off the water.

Any possible Jury award of points to 11th Hour Racing Team via redress is obviously critical in the Final IMOCA podium places.

Saturday the five VO65s and three IMOCA boats racing to the Grand Finale in Genova are battling light and challenging conditions as they work to exit the English Channel and begin the next phase of the race, in more open waters.