Ajeto! wins RORC North Sea Race

The J/122 Ajeto! raced Two-Handed by Robin Verhoef & John van der Starre in IRC Two was the overall winner of the RORC North Sea Race

Second overall, taking Monohull Line Honours and IRC Zero was Richard Matthews’ Carkeek 52 Oystercatcher XXXV.

Third overall was the Ker 46 ROST Van Uden, skippered by Gerd-Jan Poortman.

IRC Class winners in the RORC North Sea Race:

(IRC One) Frans van Cappelle & Michelle Witsenburg’s J/122 Moan

(IRC Three) Michel Dorsman’s X-362 Xtra Djinn

(IRC Four) Will & Jenny Taylor-Jones’ S&S 39 Sunstone.

Ajeto! will be competing in IRC Two Handed for this year’s Rolex Fastnet Race, with over 100 double-handed teams expected on the start line in Cowes on 22July 22.

Richard Matthews’ Carkeek 52 Oystercatcher XXXV took Monohull Line Honours in the RORC North Sea Race in an elapsed time of 18 Hrs 41 Mins 40 Secs.

While this is one of the quickest elapsed times in the long history of the 180nm North Sea Race. The Monohull Race Record is a staggering 11 Hrs 03 Mins 50 Secs, set by Peter de Ridder’s VO70 Mean Machine in 2007.

Richard Matthews’ OysterCatcher XXXV is entered for the 2023 Rolex Fastnet Race which will be Richard’s 25th race and 22nd as Skipper.

Full results available here . . .