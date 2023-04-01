52 Trofeo Princesa Sofía – Stella Leads International 6M Class

Ahead of the Olympic class racing starting on Monday, the keelboats and ORC racer-cruisers enjoyed excellent conditions for their races.

In the International 6 Metre class it is Violetta Alvarez’s 2017 Juan Kouyoumdjian designed Stella leading the fleet with 9 pts after two days of racing.

The crew owner Alvarez sailing with Pablo Iglesias, Marcos Iglesias, David Madrazo, Rodrigo Sanz, posted a first and a third to lead from Dieter Schoen’s Momo with 12 pts after winning the second race of the day. In third is Ginkgotoo of Jan Eckert on 14 pts.

The Dragon class has a tie at the top between the Palma boat Mr Nova and the British team of Donald Milne, Martin Payne and Pete Cooke on True Story, both locked on 9 pts.

In the J/80 fleet the local boat Sal has won five of the six races and so had built a solid overall lead with one day of racing left.

Racing for their first time at the 52 Trofeo Princesa Iberostar, the J/70s find Luis Albert Solara’s Patakin leading, tied on 8 pts with Hang Ten lead by Jorge Martinez Doreste, whilst in third is Pablo Garriga’s Tenaz on 12 pts.

And in the ORC fleet the young German team from Kiel on Immac Fram, winners of PalmaVela last year who were fifth at Copa del Rey, lead the combined ORC class counting two wins.

Full results available here.

Meanwhile the giant Olympic classes fleet put in their penultimate day of the training on the shimmering waters of the Bay of Palma in near perfect conditions and warm spring sunshine.

Related post:

52 Trofeo Princesa Sofía – Opens with J/80, J/70, 6 Metre and Dragon classes