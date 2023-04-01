The Ocean Race – Biotherm hits unidentified floating object

Biotherm has collided with an ‘unidentified floating object’ damaging the port foil as they head north to the Leg 3 finish in Itajaí, Brazil.

The team is continuing slowly on port gybe and all on board were safe.

At 22.57 UTC on Friday night Race Control in Alicante received a message from Biotherm saying the boat had collided with an ‘unidentified floating object’ in the water, damaging the port foil.

The hull around the foil bearing also appeared to have a crack leading to a small leak of water.

The team said all on board were safe and they had the situation under control.

Within the hour, the team messaged again to say the port foil had been raised into its “up” position and the crew was working on sealing the small water ingress.

Race Control is in continuous, regular contact with the team to monitor the situation and support the team as necessary.

The latest ETA calculations predict the leading teams to arrive on Sunday 2 April and into Monday 3 April.

In addition GUYOT environnement – Team Europe’s IMOCA has arrived in the Brazilian city of Itajaí after a two-week, 3,500-nautical mile (nm) / 4,000-mile / 6,500-kilometre (km) delivery trip across the South Atlantic Ocean from Cape Town, South Africa.

Despite the setback of missing leg three the team are in good spirits and committed to rejoining the race for the fourth leg from Itajaí to the United States city of Newport, Rhode Island – which starts on April 23.