18 Footers JJ Giltinan – Double victory for the Winning family

Day 4 of the Winning Group JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship produced a double victory for the Winning family.
John (Woody) Winning took out Race 5 as skipper of Yandoo and his son John (Herman) Winning won Race 6 as skipper of Andoo.
After the completion of the day’s racing, and with the discard kicking-in the net standings have a three-way tie for the lead as the fleet goes into the final three day’s racing over the longer, more traditional style races.
Andoo (5, 1) Noakesailing (2, 13) and Smeg (3, 5) all have a net score of 16 points.
Fourth is Finport Finance on 20 points, fifth Yandoo with 22, and sixth Rag & Famish Hotel with 25.
Race Schedule:
Thursday March 9 Race 7
Saturday March 11 Race 8
Sunday March 12 Race 9
18 Footers JJ Giltinan Championship – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (24 entries)
1st Andoo John Winning Jnr 6 1 6 3 5 1 – – 16 pts
2nd Noakesailing/ Big Pete Sean Langman 7 4 2 1 2 13 – – 16 pts
3rd Smeg Michael Coxon 2 5 1 6 3 5 – – 16 pts
4th Finport Finance Keagan York 1 2 4 11 10 3 – – 20 pts
5th Yandoo John Winning Snr 5 7 8 5 1 4 – – 22 pts
6th Shaw & Partners Financial Services Dave OConnor 3 10 3 2 7 22 – – 25 pts
7th Rag & Famish Hotel Harry Price 8 8 7 4 4 2 – – 25 pts
8th Lazarus Capital Partners Marcus Ashley Jones 4 3 10 12 6 9 – – 32 pts
9th Noakes Youth Tom Cunich 22 13 5 9 11 8 – – 46 pts
10th Black Knight Heinrich Van Bayern 16 6 11 10 14 6 – – 47 pts
11th Balmain Slake Henry Larkings 10 9 14 8 13 7 – – 47 pts