The Swiss are, pardon the pun, on a roll . . .

With the new Alinghi Red Bull Racing AC40 now unwrapped and taken into the shed to be worked on, while the AC75 would be out sailing and the obvious anticipation around that.

The intensity shoreside is translating into, on the water in the AC75 BoatZero, is a heightened confidence to push harder.

The Recon Unit noticed that on balance, the team looked more assured and comfortable on the American Magic anhedral foil which hangs off the port foil arm through manoeuvres, and it will be interesting to see what foil configuration the Alinghi Red Bull Racing design office plump for when the new boat arrives next year.



The team were out early to catch the morning breeze of 12-15 knots and really put the hammer down.

Speeds were well into the mid-40s and there was a composure in flight and handling that will have the team’s coaches, as well as the analyst brigades, more than pleased.

The wind slowly decreased by midday, at which point the J3 was dropped for the J2.

Alinghi Red Bull Racing utilised these lighter conditions of the final stint to switch starboard helm, Arnaud Psarofaghis, for the youngest member of the driving team, Maxime Bachelin.

Maxime sailed the yacht well and attempted a few foiling manoeuvres, improving with time behind the wheel.

The team spent almost five hours on the water, again covering over 60 Nautical Miles and seeing speeds of 45 knots.

An end to the session was called after another intense day of long sailing stints; the sails were dropped outside the Southern Freeport entrance and the yacht was towed back to base.

Sailing Team:

Arnaud Psarofaghis, Lucien Cujean, Maxime Bachelin, Pietro Sibello, Nicolas Charbonnier

Flight Control:

Bryan Mettraux / Yves Detrey

Power Group:

Nicolas Rolaz / Arthur Cevey