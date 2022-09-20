Etchells World Championship at Cowes loses another day

High pressure was the only winner on Day One of the 2022 Etchells Worlds with no racing possible due to a lack of wind.

After a days delay to pay respect for the State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, the 2022 Etchells Worlds hosted by the Royal Yacht Squadron was due to start on Tuesday 20 September.

The Royal Yacht Squadron Race Team spent the entire day on the water, but insufficient wind kept the AP flag flying for most of the day.

In the late afternoon the AP was lowered as a south westerly wind promised a chance for racing, but unfortunately the wind disappeared as the fleet were making their way to the starting area.

Nine races are scheduled with just four days left to complete the championship.

Racing at the 2022 Etchells World Championship, hosted by the Royal Yacht Squadron, continues Wednesday 21 September.

RYS Commodore Holman commented: “This is a genuine world championship, and the Royal Yacht Squadron is very proud to be holding this regatta. The Etchells Class is an elite class in world sailing, and we thank all of the competitors for coming.”

42 teams are entered from Australia, Canada, Great Britain, Hong Kong, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United States of America.

Over half the entries are from the host nation Great Britain.

Lawrie Smith’s Mila (GBR 1502) is considered to be one of the favourites. This will be Smith’s fourth Etchells Worlds, but he has yet to win the Founders Trophy.

Smith’s team for the Worlds is past Fireball World Champion Richard Parslow, Portugal’s Gonçalo Almeida Ribeiro, and 2017 Nacra 17 World Champion Ben Saxton.

Eight teams from the United States will be in action for the Etchells World Championship. The American teams boast five past Etchells World champions.

Steve Benjamin Stella Blue (USA 1427) won the Worlds in 2017 and was the top international team at the 2022 Etchells European Championship.

Peter Duncan was the Corinthian Etchells World Champion in 2008 and Duncan’s Oatmeal (USA 1453) is in fine form coming second in the Etchells Pre-Worlds.

Two Australian teams are entered for the Etchells Worlds. 2018 Etchells World Champion Martin Hill from the Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron will be racing Lisa Rose (AUS 1505).

Chris Hampton’s Tango (AUS 1466) from the Royal Brighton Yacht Club, will be racing with British Olympic Laser Sailor Elliott Hanson and Australia’s Sam Haines.