RORC Myth of Malham – INO XXX overall winner

IRC Class Winners for the Myth of Malham Race

IRC SZ Zero – Volvo 70 Telefonica Black

IRC 0 – INO XXX

IRC 1 – JPK 1180 Dawn Treader

IRC 2 & IRC Two-Handed – JPK 1080 Mzungu!

IRC 3 – J/109 JAGO

IRC 4 – S&S 34 Morning After

The overall winner racing under IRC for the Royal Ocean Racing Club’s Myth of Malham Race was the British HH42 INO XXX, raced by the RORC Commodore James Neville.

Niklas Zennström’s brand new Swedish CF-520 Rán 8 was second overall and took line honours in an elapsed time of just over 26 hours for the 230-mile course.

Ed Bell’s British JPK 1180 Dawn Treader had an excellent race, placing third overall and winning IRC One.



68 teams from eight different nations took part in the 2022 edition of the Myth of Malham Race.

An unusual downwind start got the fleet away at a fast pace out of the Solent.

During the course of the race, the fleet experienced a huge range of conditions from 5-25 knots, and at times a significant sea state.

The Royal Ocean Racing Club RORC Season’s Points Championship continues with the 8th race of the series, the Morgan Cup Race. Starting from the Royal Yacht Squadron Line at 18:00 BST on the 17 June.

Full Results available here . . .