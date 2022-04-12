Great British Sailing Challenge – Inaugural Cheddar Chase

The first Cheddar Chase, sponsored by Cheddar Ales was hosted by Bristol Corinthian YC on 9 and 10 April.
After four races and a pusuit race, the final overall results saw John Teague from BCYC in the RS300 holding firmly onto first place overall.
Vortex sailor Jonathon Carter from Rickmansworth SC took second overall, Alto sailors Timothy Kift and Jo Wickens third, with Ollie Houseman, Jeremy Vines and Steve Watton in a National 18 fourth, BCYC’s Laser sailor John Lapes 5th and Nigel and Andy Bird in their RS200 sixth.
BCYC enjoyed hosting this inaugural event and feedback from competitors reflected how successful the two days racing had been in absolutely perfect sunny weather with solid breeze on both days.
Cheddar Chase – Final after 5 races (16 entries)
1st RS 300 John Teague BCYC -17 2 1 1 2 – – 6 pts
2nd Vortex Jonathan Carter Rickmansworth 1 1 3 2 -11 – – 7 pts
3rd ALTO Timothy Kift and Jo Wilsonian 4 3 4 -10 1 – – 12 pts
4th National 18 Ollie Houseman and Jeremy Vines CVLSC 3 5 -6 4 3 – – 15 pts
5th RS200 Nigel Bird and Andy Bird RYA 2 6 -7 6 5 – – 19 pts
6th LASER John Lapes BCYC 7 4 5 3 -8 – – 19 pts
7th RS 300 Richard Packer BCYC 6 -8 2 8 4 – – 20 pts
8th PHANTOM Johnny Allen BCYC 5 7 9.5 7 -12 – – 28.5 pts
9th ALTO Will Rhodes and Chris Chorlton BCYC 9 9 8 5 -14 – – 31 pts
10th BYTE CII Ryan Bush BCYC 8 -10 9.5 9 9 – – 35.5 pts
11th SOLO Jon Coates BCYC -17 17 17 17 6 – – 57 pts
12th ENTERPRISE Dave Marsden BCYC -17 17 17 17 7 – – 58 pts
13th SOLO Paul Teague BCYC -17 17 17 17 10 – – 61 pts
14th SOLO Steve Whitby BCYC -17 17 17 17 13 – – 64 pts
15th SOLO Charles Davidson BCYC -17 17 17 17 17 – – 68 pts
15th SOLO Graham Birch BCYC -17 17 17 17 17 – – 68 pts
The prizes were provided by local popular brewery Cheddar Ales.