Great British Sailing Challenge – Inaugural Cheddar Chase

The first Cheddar Chase, sponsored by Cheddar Ales was hosted by Bristol Corinthian YC on 9 and 10 April.

After four races and a pusuit race, the final overall results saw John Teague from BCYC in the RS300 holding firmly onto first place overall.

Vortex sailor Jonathon Carter from Rickmansworth SC took second overall, Alto sailors Timothy Kift and Jo Wickens third, with Ollie Houseman, Jeremy Vines and Steve Watton in a National 18 fourth, BCYC’s Laser sailor John Lapes 5th and Nigel and Andy Bird in their RS200 sixth.

BCYC enjoyed hosting this inaugural event and feedback from competitors reflected how successful the two days racing had been in absolutely perfect sunny weather with solid breeze on both days.

Cheddar Chase – Final after 5 races (16 entries)

1st RS 300 John Teague BCYC -17 2 1 1 2 – – 6 pts

2nd Vortex Jonathan Carter Rickmansworth 1 1 3 2 -11 – – 7 pts

3rd ALTO Timothy Kift and Jo Wilsonian 4 3 4 -10 1 – – 12 pts

4th National 18 Ollie Houseman and Jeremy Vines CVLSC 3 5 -6 4 3 – – 15 pts

5th RS200 Nigel Bird and Andy Bird RYA 2 6 -7 6 5 – – 19 pts

6th LASER John Lapes BCYC 7 4 5 3 -8 – – 19 pts

7th RS 300 Richard Packer BCYC 6 -8 2 8 4 – – 20 pts

8th PHANTOM Johnny Allen BCYC 5 7 9.5 7 -12 – – 28.5 pts

9th ALTO Will Rhodes and Chris Chorlton BCYC 9 9 8 5 -14 – – 31 pts

10th BYTE CII Ryan Bush BCYC 8 -10 9.5 9 9 – – 35.5 pts

11th SOLO Jon Coates BCYC -17 17 17 17 6 – – 57 pts

12th ENTERPRISE Dave Marsden BCYC -17 17 17 17 7 – – 58 pts

13th SOLO Paul Teague BCYC -17 17 17 17 10 – – 61 pts

14th SOLO Steve Whitby BCYC -17 17 17 17 13 – – 64 pts

15th SOLO Charles Davidson BCYC -17 17 17 17 17 – – 68 pts

15th SOLO Graham Birch BCYC -17 17 17 17 17 – – 68 pts

The prizes were provided by local popular brewery Cheddar Ales.