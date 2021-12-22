Palamos Christmas Race – Final Results

Final day of the 2021 Palamos Christmas Race on the Costa Brava.

No podium places for the British 420 competitors, who suffered in the final two races, with Henry Heathcote and Hector Bennet (39,43) finishing best placed in 15th place overall.

Winners of the 420 event were Marc Mesquida and Ramon Jaume of Spain.

Winners of the mixed 470 fleet were Maria Bover and Pablo Garcia of Spain, finishing four points ahead of Marco Graddoni and Alessandra Dubbini of Italy.

Leader in the ILCA4 was Floris Schrafford of Holland finishing one point ahead of Xavier Garcia of Spain.

In the ILCA6 the leader was Daniel Cardona of Spain, two points ahead of Daan Boekholt of Holland.

And in the ILCA7 it was Ricard Castellvi of Spain who finished six points clear of Pep Cazador of Spain.

420 – Final Leaders (95 entries)

1st ESP Marc MESQUIDA and Ramon JAUME u17 – – 24 pts

2nd ESP Pau LLIBRE and Alberto MARSANS u19 – – 31 pts

3rd FRA Colin POSTEL and Louis ARNAULD u19 – – 35 pts

Best placed GBR:

15th GBR Henry HEATHCOTE and Hector BENNETT u19

19th GBR Oliver MEADOWCROFT and Oscar CAWTHORNE u19

24th GBR Alice DAVIS and Oliver RAYNER u19

470 – Final Leaders (20 entries)

1st ESP Maria BOVER and Pablo GARCIA – – 31 pts

2nd ITA Marco GRADONI and Alessandra DUBBINI – – 35 pts

3rd ITA Benedetta DI SALLE and Francesco PADOVANI – – 45 pts

ILCA4 – Final Leaders (45 entries)

1st NED Floris SCHRAFFORDT u16M – – 12 pts

2nd ESP Xavier GARCÍA OLLÉ u16M – – 13 pts

3rd FIN Tatu UUSITALO u18M – – 17 pts

ILCA6 – Final Leaders (63 entries)

1st ESP Daniel CARDONA u17M – – 19 pts

2nd NED Daan BOEKHOLT u19M – – 21 pts

3rd ESP Isabel HERNÁNDEZ u21W – – 37 pts

ILCA7 – Final Leaders (19 entries)

1st ESP Ricard CASTELLVI u21 – – 14 pts

2nd ESP Pep CAZADOR u21 – – 20 pts

3rd ESP Mario PLOMER Sr – – 23 pts

Full results available here . . .