Sailing World on Water video highlights

Video highlights of what happened globally in the sport of Sailing in the last 7 days, featuring Hugo Boss, J20, Finn, 470, JF35, Swan125, Spindrift 30×30 and more.

Alex Thomson, after he retired from the Vendee Globe, has worked on his boat and will start in the RORC, Rolex Fastnet Race, which finishes this year in France.



Fifty-nine teams battled each other and the elements at the 2021 J 70 North American Championship . . . Volvo Race Winner Charles Caudrelier will also be in the Rolex Fastnet Race in his Maxi Trimaran Edmund De Rothschild.

We are Great lovers of the Finn Class and have the 2021 Porto Finn Gold Cup Regatta Video . . . Seven teams contested Days 1 and 2 of the TF 35 Nyon, Foiling Fleet Championships. The breeze died on the last day.

The 470 European Championships were held in Vilamoura, Portugal. . . Super Maxi Comanche will have competition in the Rolex Middle Sea race, as the huge Club Swan 135 was rolled out of the shed last week.

Spindrift Racing have finished the upgrades to their Super Maxi Tri, and they have rebranded her, Sails of Change, 30 by 30.

World on Water