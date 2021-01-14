Prada Cup – Day 1 of the America’s Cup Challenger Selection Series

The first stage of the Prada Cup, Challenger Selection Series will feature a Round Robin of twelve match races.

Starting on Friday 15 January, the three Challengers for the America’s Cup will compete for the first ever Prada Cup, and the right to meet Emirates Team New Zealand in the 36th America’s Cup Match presented by Prada in early March.

The first six match races will take place between 15 and 17 January.

The second six match races will take place between 22 and 24 January.

Between these two series of races, the teams are allowed to change their yacht configuration during the lay-day period, and must then declare it to the measurement team on Wednesday 20 January.

Day 1 will see British Ineos Team UK race against firstly NYYC American Magic and then against Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli.

Warning signal for first race: 15:12 hrs NZL (02:12 hrs UK).



Important Prada Cup race points to note:

The wind limits for the Round Robins and Semi-Final Stage – between 6.5 and 21 knots for the whole period between 9 mins and 4 mins before the start.

The Leg 1 time limit will be 12 minutes.

The “time limit” for a race will be 45 minutes.

