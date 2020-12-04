Dinghy Sailing Start to Finish is the perfect book for you if you are new to sailing, or if you are an experienced dinghy sailor wanting to broaden your skills and develop your techniques.

You will enjoy your dinghy sailing more with greater knowledge.

This easy-to-follow, step-by-step guide takes you through the basic principles, preparing to sail, your first sail, advanced sailing and the basics of racing.

It includes advice on choosing a dinghy, essential gear, sailing manoeuvres, tides, wind and weather, all taken from the courses delivered by the UK’s biggest sailing school, the UKSA.



Dinghy Sailing Start to Finish is accessible to all levels, giving those new to sailing straightforward advice, and showing experienced sailors how to take their sailing to the next level, With tips on how to sail faster and safer.

It covers single-handed and double-handed dinghies and catamarans.

Packed with hundreds of illustrations and photographs, and is a great way to learn, develop and refresh your sailing skills.

