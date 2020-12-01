Vendee Globe – The race continues with Dalin passed Cape of Good Hope

While Jean Le Cam carried out the rescue of Kevin Escoffier (PRB), Charlie Dalin (Apivia) passed the longitude of Cape of Good Hope on Monday at 23:11 after 22d 09h 51′

Kevin Escoffier is doing well . . . he is now on board Yes We Cam! and the two solo sailors were able to contact the PC Course des Sables d’Olonne together.

The three other IMOCA monohulls which had diverted to provide assistance, Yannick Bestaven (Maître CoQ IV), Boris Herrmann (SeaExplorer-YC of Monaco) and Sébastien Simon (ARKEA PAPREC) were thus able to resume their journey towards the Kerguelen Ialsnds.

The International Jury will have to rule over the next few days on the unfolding of the events of this Monday, 30 November.

Dalin continued on his way to the Indian Ocean, unable to retrace his steps, as did Thomas Rettant (LinkedOut) more than twenty miles ahead of the rescue site.

The sea state had indeed deteriorated deeply at the end of the day on Monday with more than five meters of trough, and the wind strengthened to nearly thirty knots with gusts of over 40 knots.

The round the world solo, nonstop race continues with leader Charlie Dalin, well in front of Thomas Rettant, while Louis Burton (Bureau Vallée 2) took the third provisional position by his very southern route.

It is now a succession of depressions that will characterize the crossing of the Indian Ocean to the south of Tasmania.

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 24 – Tues 1 Dec – 08:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 17,429 nm to finish – sailing at 14.4 knots

2nd FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 219 nm

3rd FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 267 nm

4th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 417 nm

5th FRA Sebastien Simon – ARKEA PAPREC – 421 nm

6th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 443 nm

7th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 449 nm

8th FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 323 nm

9th FRA Giancarlo PEDOTE – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 476 nm

10th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – 493 nm

11th GBR Sam Davies – INITIATIVES-COEUR – 513 nm

Other GBR:

14th GBR Alex Thomson – HUGO BOSS – 900 nm – Retired

23rd GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 2270 nm

27th GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 2812 nm

Retired: Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier

