Vendee Globe – Day 6 – Thomson leads ahead of Storm Theta

Profitable night south of the Azores for Alex Thomson as the British skipper opened 30+ nm lead on the chasing Vendee Globe pack.

The British skipper of HUGO BOSS leads overnight (07:00 hrs) from Jean Le Cam (Yes We Cam!) and Thomas Ruyant (LinkedOut) with a further 30 nm back to fourth placed Kevin Escoffier (PRB) and fith placed Nicolas Troussel (CORUM L’Épargne).

The leading boats were accelerating into more wind as they head south to deal with Theta the tropical storm which is in their path.

Storm Theta currently with gusts around 68.79 mph (111 km/h) and average wind speeds of 57.79 mph (93 km/h).

“At the moment I have good conditions, 20-25kts and am under one reef and code zero.” confided Nicolas Troussel when contacted this morning on the phone. “I will not delay in reducing sail.”

Reducing sail area, going on to a smaller headsail, taking a second reef – is on the agenda for the next few hours as the wind will increase significantly as they head closer to the centre of the storm.

But some will probably gybe too, avoiding too strong conditions, while at the same time going early enough to make a safe gybe.

Both Troussel and seventh placed Benjamin Dutreux (OMIA-Water Family) have confirmed their plans to gybe.

While the leaders get ready to put on heavy gear, the mood is different in the middle and at the back of the pack.

In the northeast and as far as the Azores, part of the fleet crosses an area of ​​lighter wind.

The gaps are therefore likely to widen between them and the leaders over the course of this 6th day at sea.

Vendée Globe – Day 6 Fri 13 Nov at 07:00 hrs. (33 entries)

1st GBR 99 Alex Thomson – HUGO BOSS – 0.0 nm

2nd FRA 01 Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam ! – 34.0 nm

3rd FRA 59 Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 38.0 nm

4th FRA Kevin Escoffier – PRB – 67.0 nm

5th FRA Nicolas Troussel – CORUM L’EPARGNE – 69.0 nm

6th FRA 79 Charlie Dalin – APIVA – 74.0 nm

7th FRA Benjamin Dutreux – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – 76.0 nm

8th FRA Sam Davies – INITIATIVES-COEUR – 90.0 nm

9th FRA 53 Maxime Sorel – V And B Mayenne – 92.0 nm

10th FRA Romain Attanasio – PURE – 110.0 nm

Other GBR:

25th GBR 777 Pip Hare – Medallia – 265.0 nm

27th FRA 50 Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 289.0 nm

Full results available here . . .