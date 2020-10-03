Luna Rossa takes flight to join USA and GBR in New Zealand

The second Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli hull is now New Zealand-bound after taking off from the Bergamo-Orio Al Serio airport on Friday 2 October.

Boat 2, built at the Persico Marine shipyard in Bergamo, about 10 km from the airport, was transported with an oversized road vehicle, and loaded on a ubiqutus Antonov 124-100.

Together with the hull the cargo included the mast and one of the support boats, it will reach Auckland after 38 hours of flight and two stopovers, in United Arab Emirates and Indonesia.

It will then be transported to the team’s new base at Hobson Wharf, Auckland, where it will join the recently arrived American and British America’s Cup challengers.

The launch of Luna Rossa #2 is scheduled for the end of October.

The first AC75 of the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team, launched in October 2019, left Cagliari on the 7 September by cargo-ship and is expected in New Zealand in early November

Related Post:

America’s Cup – Ineos Team UK’s new AC75 has arrived in New Zealand