Kistanov takes early lead at International Finn Cup

Arkadii Kistanov has taken the early lead at the International Finn Cup – XVII Andrea Menoni Trophy at Fraglia Vela Malcesine, Italy.
After two races in light and wet conditions on Lake Garda, Friday, Kistanov (2, 1) of Russia has an eight point lead.
Michael Beyeler (4, 7) and Carlo Lazzari (6, 6) both from Switzerland are second and third, with Marko Kolic (11, 2) of Italy in fourth place.
The opening race was won by Juan Ignacio Perez (1, 18) from Mexico.
Andrea Menoni Trophy – After after 2 races (34 entries)
1st RUS 6 Arkadii KISTANOV – – 2 1 – – 3 pts
2nd SUI 20 Michael BEYELER – – 4 7 – – 11 pts
3rd SUI 3 Lazzari CARLO – – 6 6 – – 12 pts
4th ITA 40 Marko KOLIC – – 11 2 – – 13 pts
5th SUI 94 Andreas FRIDERICH – – 7 9 – – 16 pts
6th ITA 4 Francesco FAGGIANI – – 12 5 – – 17 pts
7th AUT 333 Gerhard WEINREICH – – 3 15 – – 18 pts
8th SUI 7 Burger CHRISTOPH – – 14 4 – – 18 pts
9th ITA 1071 Matteo IOVENITTI – – 5 13 – – 18 pts
10th MEX 1 Juan Ignacio PEREZ – – 1 18 – – 19 pts