The Azimut Challenge – Three complementary events with three different winners

The tenth Azimut Challenge finished with victory going to L’Occitane en Provence (Armel Tripon) in the runs, Charal (Jérémie Beyou) in the 48-hour race and PRB (Kevin Escoffier) winning the race around the island of Groix.

Three complementary events with three different winners.

After Charal totally dominated the event last year, this 2020 edition raced in summer-like conditions, showed that the fleet are getting closer and closer together in terms of racing at the highest level.

The next big event for the IMOCAs will be the start of the Vendée Globe on 8 November 2020.

The top five in the speed runs

1 – L’Occitane en Provence (Armel Tripon), 03 mins 05 s (23.35 kts)

2 – LinkedOut (Thomas Ruyant), 03 mins 20 s (21.60 kts)

3 – ARKEA PAPREC (Sébastien Simon), 03 mins 23 s (21.28 kts)

4 – APIVIA (Charlie Dalin), 03 mins 28 s (20.77 kts)

Joint fourth – Initiatives-Cœur, (Samantha Davies)

The first five in the 48-hour solo race

1 – Charal (Jérémie Beyou) after 1d 20hrs 56mins

2 – Initiatives-Cœur (Samantha Davies) after 1d 20hrs 59mins

3 – MACSF (Isabelle Joschke) after 1d 21hrs 13mins

4 – Banque Populaire X (Clarisse Crémer) after 1d 21hrs 20mins

5 – PRB (Kevin Escoffier) after 1d 21hrs 33mins

The first five in the race around the island of Groix

1 – PRB (Kevin Escoffier) with a time of 2hrs 29mins 47s

2 – APIVIA (Charlie Dalin) with a time of 2hrs 32mins 19s

3 – V and B-Mayenne (Maxime Sorel) with a time of 2hrs 33mins 07s

4 – Initiatives-Cœur (Samantha Davies) with a time of 2hrs 33mins 29s

5 – Seaexplorer-YC de Monaco (Boris Herrmann) with a time of 2hrs 33mins 50s

