Rolex Maxi and Rolex Swan Cup cancelled

Both the Rolex Maxi and Rolex Swan Cup races in Porto Cervo have been cancelled.

Due to the increase of Covid-19 positive cases, the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda has decided it is safer to cancel both events.

The Rolex Maxi was due to take place in Porto Cervo over 30 Aug – 4 Sep, followed by the Rolex Swan Cup.

Organised by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda in conjunction with the International Maxi Association and supported from the outset by Rolex.

For more information visit www.internationalmaxiassociation.com

