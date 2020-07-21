Edmond de Rothschild first home in Drheam Cup

Franck Cammas and Charles Caudrelier on the Ultime Edmond de Rothschild were first home of the the 94 competing solo sailors, duos and teams in the La Drheam Cup.

They reached the finish at La Trinité -sur-Mer to take ‘line honours’ with a 36nm lead in the Drheam Cup 1100.

On the water in second place is Sodebo Ultim 3 (Thomas Coville), while in third place is Actual Leader (Yves Le Blevec) the present handicap leader.

Follow the progress of the race on the DRHEAM-Cup site – See position chart here . . .

Related Post:

100 monohulls and multihulls to start in DRHEAM Cup