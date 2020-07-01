Lennon Thinair Moth moves to White Formula

As of 30 June 2020 Lennon High Perfomance Boats will cease supplying Thinnair Moths.

White Formula will take over ownership of the product and tooling. All customer services for existing and new customers will transfer to White Formula in the agreement between the two companies.

It is with sadness and some regret that we have felt it necessary to wind down Lennon High Performance Boats commercial involvement in supplying International Moth complete boat packages or platforms.

Mike Lennon . . . “Whilst it’s a sad day for me personally to let this go commercially, I will still get to sail and develop the boat for fun! It will allow me more time to focus back on developing our other great products.”

“I can’t wait to get going in the V2 all pre-preg Thinair. I wish Rob and the team at White Formula good luck with this fantastic boat and thanks for all the work we have done together on it so far.”

Mike will assist White Formula technically and will be sailing the 2020 V2 Thinnair package this season (when it finally gets under way).

He will also assist where possible with existing customers and potential new customers to the Thinnair V2, which will have a small name change to Thinair.

The Thinair V2 is lighter stiffer package than 2019 version made entirely in pre-preg.

Changes to the wing frame construction which is also 100% pre-preg with each frame bench tested to 130 kg. The frame is lighter stiffer and stronger.

Foils are all pre-preg in HM carbon with some UHM. The rudder design is thinnest around and despite the anhedral design is very nice to use and not snappy/grabby steering like the usual anhedral designs.

We continue to develop and push the boundaries of what is possible both for foils under the water and foils above the water.

Lennon Sails have dominated the results in the Moth and the I-14 fleets over the past four years and have just released new designs for the Moth.

Separating the Thinnair Moth away from the sail and wetsuit businesses allows Lennon to concentrate more resource and time to develop this core activity.

It allows White Formula to flexibility and resource to invest heavily in ensuring the Thinair Moth lives up to its promise.

