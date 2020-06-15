And they’re OFF . . . Club racing is back

Sailing Club racing was back on the water this past weekend in both the UK and Europe.

While most clubhouse facilities remain closed and social distancing requires some difficult decisions, hundreds of dinghies and keelboats took to the water in organised racing.

At Hayling Island SC on the southcoast of the UK, over 70 dinghies raced for the Corona Cup over the weekend.

Another Chichester Harbour club, Itchenor SC, opened test racing over the weekend for its dinghy, Sunbeam and XOD keelboat fleets, with 74 boats taking part.

The Swiss regatta season opened with seven regattas taking place, the lack of wind on Sunday being more of a problem.

The 11 Dragons and 13 Fireballs on Lake Thoune only managing one race.

While 17 Star class completed three races on Lake Zurich for the Colomba Cup, won by former European Champion Hubert Merkelbach with Kilian Weise (GER).

And 34 Optimists completed five races, with Eivinn Löfteröd (SUI) the winner.

So, finally some sign of better times ahead with the opening of bars and restaurants to look forward too, allowing a more active scene for clubs, especially if the social distancing rules are relaxed.

Larger organised gatherings are still a challenge, with most upcoming Open Meetings cancelled or postponed, but August and September may still see some open events taking place.

