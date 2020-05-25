75 yachts take part in the Baltic500 Challenge Race

The Baltic500 Challenge raced over 500nm from the Yacht Club Strande, Keil, Germany, had a full entry of 75 yachts taking part in four classes.

Safely breaking the world-wide coronavirus lockdown restrictions to complete a 500nm race . . . Overall line honours went to the Pogo 40 ‘Black Pearl’ of Frank Eckardt GER and Yo Wiebel SUI.

The competing ychts were sailed by a crew of two, sailing from Kiel over a race area comprising the Kattegat, Belts and Sound, and the westerly Baltic in a 500nm non-stop race.

Stormy conditions on Saturday evening forced numerous boats to abandon the race and seek shelter.

Despite the closed ports in Denmark, the damaged yachts were received in a friendly manner, and without quarantine being required.

Class winners:

ORC class was GER7921 Hinden of Jonas Hallberg.

Mini class winner was GER982 WHOMPER of Lina RIXGENS.

Dehler class winner was GER002 of Oliver SCHMIDT-RYBANDT.

Portsmouth Yardstick winner, was GER4326 of Christian HEERMANN.

