Eric Twiname Virtual Championships a huge success

RYA London and South East’s Max Steele won the first ever virtual Eric Twiname Championships, taking the title ahead of over 200 young racers.

Tommy Millard from the South region and representing the Techno fleet won the final race to take second place ahead of Scotland’s Topper sailor Oliver Bull who finished third.



Traditionally held at Rutland SC, this year junior racers pitted their skills in the computer-generated seas in the Solent off Portsmouth Harbour in J70s for the Virtual Regatta event over the 8 to 10 May 2020.

The fleets were open to youngsters eligible to compete at the original regatta with the Laser 4.7 and RS Tera Sport classes open entry.

Podiums were decided over the first two days of racing in each class with the top two advancing to the final day’s three race showdown final.

Virtual Eric Twiname 2020 Championships:

Showdown Final

1st – Max Steele (London and South East) 21MaxSteele6648

2nd – Tommy Millard (South) CEO of funny

3rd – Oliver Bull (Scotland) – Wng Cdr Oli

Topper Fleet

1st – Reuben Hudson (London & South East) – Reuben48177

2nd – Oliver Bull (Scotland) – Wng Cdr Oli

3rd – Roo Purves (Scotland) – Rooboat

Optimist Fleet

1st – Platon Khodykin (South) – Platon K6283

2nd – Thomas Peace (South) – Splash-2

3rd – Ben Welfare (North) – Ben5500

Feva Fleet

1st – Rose Hallam (South West) RocketR

2nd – Freddie MacLaverty (Wales) Bobby3465

3rd – William James (South West) WilliamTera

Techno Fleet

1st – Tommy Millard (South) CEO of funny

2nd – Olly Cooper (North) Olly13

3rd – Dylan Galloway (Scotland) Dylan-Techno293

Tera Sport Fleet

1st – Mark Jenkins Jauma (South) Mark2616

2nd – Dara Jenkins (North) Tera915

3rd – Freddie Sunderland (Midlands) – freddie tera

Laser 4.7 Fleet

1st – Max Steele (London and South East) 21MaxSteele6648

2nd – Oscar Shilling (North) ShillsToPayTheBills

3rd – Henry Redmond (Midlands) Henry R 206839

Full results available here