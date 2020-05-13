Eric Twiname Virtual Championships a huge success

RYA London and South East’s Max Steele won the first ever virtual Eric Twiname Championships, taking the title ahead of over 200 young racers.
Tommy Millard from the South region and representing the Techno fleet won the final race to take second place ahead of Scotland’s Topper sailor Oliver Bull who finished third.
Traditionally held at Rutland SC, this year junior racers pitted their skills in the computer-generated seas in the Solent off Portsmouth Harbour in J70s for the Virtual Regatta event over the 8 to 10 May 2020.
The fleets were open to youngsters eligible to compete at the original regatta with the Laser 4.7 and RS Tera Sport classes open entry.
Podiums were decided over the first two days of racing in each class with the top two advancing to the final day’s three race showdown final.
Virtual Eric Twiname 2020 Championships:
Showdown Final
1st – Max Steele (London and South East) 21MaxSteele6648
2nd – Tommy Millard (South) CEO of funny
3rd – Oliver Bull (Scotland) – Wng Cdr Oli
Topper Fleet
1st – Reuben Hudson (London & South East) – Reuben48177
2nd – Oliver Bull (Scotland) – Wng Cdr Oli
3rd – Roo Purves (Scotland) – Rooboat
Optimist Fleet
1st – Platon Khodykin (South) – Platon K6283
2nd – Thomas Peace (South) – Splash-2
3rd – Ben Welfare (North) – Ben5500
Feva Fleet
1st – Rose Hallam (South West) RocketR
2nd – Freddie MacLaverty (Wales) Bobby3465
3rd – William James (South West) WilliamTera
Techno Fleet
1st – Tommy Millard (South) CEO of funny
2nd – Olly Cooper (North) Olly13
3rd – Dylan Galloway (Scotland) Dylan-Techno293
Tera Sport Fleet
1st – Mark Jenkins Jauma (South) Mark2616
2nd – Dara Jenkins (North) Tera915
3rd – Freddie Sunderland (Midlands) – freddie tera
Laser 4.7 Fleet
1st – Max Steele (London and South East) 21MaxSteele6648
2nd – Oscar Shilling (North) ShillsToPayTheBills
3rd – Henry Redmond (Midlands) Henry R 206839