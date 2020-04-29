Sunreef Yachts create de-luxe Eco Range

Polish builder Sunreef is developing an Eco range of catamarans that feature specially designed solar panels on the hull, flybridge and mast.

The yacht features a revolutionary all-carbon fibre bimini with in-built curved solar panels. Carbon fibre is also used for the mast and boom, textile rigging and titanium railings reduce the weight.

Sunreef Yachts Eco catamarans are a concept going far beyond electric propulsion systems. Everything on board, from batteries to fabrics and structural materials to water management, reflects a new yachting philosophy.

The shipyard is designing and manufacturing what it calls “the industry’s lightest solar power systems”, featuring solar panels less than 1mm thick and industry-leading solar cells (peak performance 24 per cent).

The Sunreef concept incorporates reclaimed teak for the floors, compressed paper for countertops, as well as recyclable sails. No plastic bottles are allowed on board, freshwater being supplied from a state-of-the-art watermaker and modern filtering system.

The new range has a dedicated website: www.sunreef-yachts-eco.com

