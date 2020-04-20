Merlin Week 2021 and the known unknowns

For those of you contemplating Merlin Week 2021 who are NOT in the 2020 entry nor on the 2020 waiting list, here is an important announcement.

Merlin Week 2021 entry process.

If this year’s event is cancelled we will run 2021 with the 2020 entry draw outcome, including the waiting list as it stands.

To be express: if you have an entry for a cancelled event this year, then you have an entry for next. Any spaces becoming available on the rolled over entry list will be offered on in the usual way.

If you would like to add your name to the 2020 waiting list, against the chance the event may roll over to 2021, please email a completed entry form to: [email protected]

The entry form is available by clicking here

Plainly: if we do run the 2020 event, then the roll over to 2021 will not apply.

In that event, we will hold a draw for 2021 (if entries received exceed the event limit of 120 teams) in the usual way.

In completing an entry form no payment is due. Nor are you obliged to accept an entry for this year’s event (or next come to that).

It is entirely possible, reading this back, that the foregoing is confusing. Call me, Graham Cranford Smith, if you need to.

For clarification please read the original click here