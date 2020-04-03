PlanetSail – Enjoy the Trip . . .

Welcome to the first episode of Matt Sheahan’s Planetsail video magazine.

in this new Video Magazine he that takes a regular look at the sailing world.

While the world goes into lock down and events are cancelled faster than any of us can keep up with, there’s still loads to talk about.



In this inaugural edition (27 min):

01:19 America’s Cup news

02:27 J Class crash

02:56 American Magic feature – Trust is earned

06:23 Chickening out on a 49er (Yeah right!)

08:39 Club Swan36 – The thinking behind a radical racer

14:14 The Ohlson Project – the 5.5m story

(Note: Matt’s pieces to camera were shot before the UK lock down)