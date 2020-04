Due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, SailGP has cancelled the New York SailGP scheduled for June 12-13.

Ticket purchasers will be automatically refunded in full by the end of June.

The SailGP events for Cowes Week (14-15 August) and Copenhagen in September are still scheduled to take place . . . if coronavirus restrictions allow.

