Round the Island Race rescheduled

The Island Sailing Club have taken the difficult decision to reschedule this year’s Round the Island Race to 26 September.

Dave Atkinson, Race Director said: As I’m sure you will appreciate, this has not been an easy decision for us to make. Valid arguments have been made for the Race to go ahead on 30 May with some modifications, such as cancelling shoreside activities and asking those over 70 or otherwise at risk not to take part.

However, this would still have meant encouraging people to travel to the south coast, to mix with family and friends in small groups and to pass through possibly busy marinas, not to mention asking our team of nearly 200 volunteers to gather together on Committee Boats and at the Club for a long day.

Our conclusion is that it would not be responsible to do this when we all need to be playing our part in complying with the Government’s clear guidelines.

We will shortly be issuing a revised Notice of Race incorporating the various date and timing changes, but in all other respects we expect to run the Race exactly as planned.

Our online entry system remains open as usual, and while none of us quite knows what the next few months have in store, we do hope that you will still be excited by the prospect of an early autumn Round the Island Race and taking part in what is sure to be a rather unique occasion.