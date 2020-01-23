Hempel World Cup Miami – Thursday Results

Fourth day of racing at the Hempel World Cup Series Miami on Biscayne Bay and the start of the Doublehanded Offshore Event.

In addition to the Olympic class dinghy racing, this year the Miami event is partnering with the SORC Fort Lauderdale to Key West Race to run a ‘simulation’ for the proposed 2024 Olympic event, a Doublehanded Offshore race.

The Doublehanded offshore teams started Thursday, south of Port Everglades, and the boats will race to Key West, with an expected course length of approximately 160 miles. The finish is off of Mallory Square in Key West.

Weather conditions meant a late start for the dinghy classes.

No results available for the 470 classes, and no racing for the Radials.

Completed results to date:

Finn – after 8 races completed:

1st USA 6 Caleb PAINE 1 1 – – 9 pts

2nd USA 91 Luke MULLER 4 -10 – – 25 pts

3rd IRL 9 Oisin McCLELLAND 2 -8 – – 27 pts

Laser men – Leaders after 7 races

1st ARG Francisco GUARAGNA RIGONAT 2 – – 13 pts

2nd PER Stefano PESCHIERA 3 – – 19 pts

3rd ESA Enrique Jose ARATHOON PACAS 6 – – 27 pts

RS:X Men – Leaders after 10 races

1st USA 11 Pedro PASCUAL 1 – – 16 pts

2nd MEX 11 Ignacio BERENGUER 3 – – 27.5 pts

3rd USA 8 Geronimo NORES 2 – – 31 pts

RS:X Women – Leaders after 10 races

1st MEX 9 Demita VEGA de LILLE 2 – – 22 pts

2nd JPN 72 Megumi KOMINE 1 – – 25 pts

3rd USA 1 Farrah HALL -7 – – 27 pts

Updates to follow . . .