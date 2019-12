Rare drone video (or anything else ) of the New York Yacht Club’s Challenger, Defiant.

Published on the 20 December, location unknown, but Defiant is now based at Pensacola, Florida, for winter training before shipping to Europe for the first ACWS event in Sardinia in 2020.

In reply to a comment – The drone footage from behind makes her look like a real handful to helm. I hope that is just an optical illusion – The team posted, “A handful” is a pretty accurate description . . .

