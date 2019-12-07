Christmas Cracker Open at Hayling Island SC

Just the thing for recovery from an over indulgent Christmas . . .

Join other local dinghy sailors at Hayling Island SC for their annual Christmas Cracker Pursuit Race on Saturday 28 December.

The club is open for cooked breakfast from 09:00 to 10:30 hrs and the Main Bar from 11:00 to 20:00 hrs

The HISC Christmas Cracker Race is open to:

All monohull dinghies with a PN of 1435 and below. Keelboat classes Artemis 20, Flying 15,

K6, RS Elite, X boat, Swallow, Sunbeam, Hawk, Star, Yngling.

Other classes may be accepted at the discretion of the organizing authority.

Registration will be from 09:00 hrs on Saturday 28 December with a competitors briefing at 10:00 hrs.

The scheduled time of the first warning signal for the race is 10:55 hrs.

Entry Fees:

Single-handed boat £7.00 (under 18 £5.00)

Two-handed boat £8.00 (under 18 £6.00)

Three-handed boat £9.00

More information available here

The Notice of Race is posted here

All proceeds will be donated to the stated charity

If you fancy making it a double-hander than the club next door, Mengeham Rythe SC, have the Winkle of the Harbour on Sunday 29 December starting at 11:00 hrs.