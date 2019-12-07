Christmas Cracker Open at Hayling Island SC

Just the thing for recovery from an over indulgent Christmas . . .
Join other local dinghy sailors at Hayling Island SC for their annual Christmas Cracker Pursuit Race on Saturday 28 December.
The club is open for cooked breakfast from 09:00 to 10:30 hrs and the Main Bar from 11:00 to 20:00 hrs
The HISC Christmas Cracker Race is open to:
All monohull dinghies with a PN of 1435 and below. Keelboat classes Artemis 20, Flying 15,
K6, RS Elite, X boat, Swallow, Sunbeam, Hawk, Star, Yngling.
Other classes may be accepted at the discretion of the organizing authority.
Registration will be from 09:00 hrs on Saturday 28 December with a competitors briefing at 10:00 hrs.
The scheduled time of the first warning signal for the race is 10:55 hrs.
Entry Fees:
Single-handed boat £7.00 (under 18 £5.00)
Two-handed boat £8.00 (under 18 £6.00)
Three-handed boat £9.00
More information available here
The Notice of Race is posted here
All proceeds will be donated to the stated charity
If you fancy making it a double-hander than the club next door, Mengeham Rythe SC, have the Winkle of the Harbour on Sunday 29 December starting at 11:00 hrs.