Clipper Race – Unicef arrives in Durban for Medevac

The Clipper Race yacht Unicef entered Durban harbour on Tuesday 26 November where an ambulance was on standby to take Andrew Toms to Netcare Umhlanga Hospital.

The Unicef team stopped racing on the 22 November and headed towards Durban, South Africa, due to crew member Andrew Toms (51), suffering from suspected appendicitis.

The Unicef yacht was temporarily berthed at the National Sea Rescue Institute station to take on fuel, gas and food which has been prepared in anticipation of its arrival.

The team departed immediately after the resupply had been completed (approximately two hours) and are now back racing.

The leading Clipper Race teams are reaching the midway point of Race 4 with Qingdao leading from Ha Long Bay Viet Nam in second, some 179 nm astern.

