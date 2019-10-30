Transat Jacques Vabre – Thomson gambles on West is Best

Is Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss in a better position than Samantha Davies on Initiatives-Cœur?

It has been more than 24 hours since the IMOCA fleet split, with two-thirds heading south along the Iberian Peninsula, while the rest head west to the Azores archipelago.

Leading since Ushant, Charal (Jérémie Beyou / Christopher Pratt), has been overtaken by PRB (Kevin Escoffier and Nicolas Lunven) off the tip of Galicia, while Britain’s Samantha Davies third overnight, has slipped back to fifth, but only 11 miles separate the front five.

America’s Charlie Enright (11th Hour Racing) is only seven miles behind in sixth.

While the Wednesday 16:00 UTC ranking the front five of the western group, which includes the British duo on Hugo Boss in 22nd place, 157 miles behind.

Will their gamble on the West pay off?

Class40: Aïna and Leyton winning war of attrition

In the fleet of 23 boats (Beijaflore became the fourth boat to abandon this morning) is much more homogenous, with only Crédit Mutuel, which opted to go a little further west and which for the moment does not look very successful.

At the front, Aïna Enfance et Avenirhave (Aymeric Chappellier / Pierre Leboucher) maintained their five-mile lead over Leyton (Sam Goodchild and Fabien Delahaye).

There will be another 48 hours of weaving through the fronts of this huge low-pressure system.

Multi50: An uncompromising Solidaires!

Every hour, Thibault Vauchel-Camus and Frédéric Duthil are widening the gap on their two pursuers.

The trimarans are pointing at Cape Saint-Vincent and they will make a last tack today at the edge of the high pressures system that is coming from around Gibraltar.

Wednesday 30 October – Leaders at 16:00 hrs

Class40

1 – Aïna Enfance and Avenir (Aymeric Chappellier / Pierre Leboucher)

2 – Leyton (Sam Goodchild and Fabien Delahaye)

3 – Made in Midi (Kito de Pavant / Achille Nebout)

Imoca

1 – PRB (Kevin Escoffier / Nicolas Lunven)

2 – Apivia ( Charlie Dullin / Yann Ellis

3 – Charal (Jérémie Beyou / Christopher Pratt)

GBR

5 – Initiatives-Cœur (Samantha Davies / Paul Meilhat)

18 – Malizia II (Boris Herrmann / Will Harris)

22 – Hugo Boss (Alex Thomson / Neal MacDonald)

25 – Pip Hare Ocean racing (Pip Hare / Ysbrand Endt)

Multi50

1 – Solidarias en Peloton – Arsep ( hibaut Vauchel-Camus and Fred Duthil)

2 – GROUPE GCA – MILLE ET UN SOURIRES

3 – PRIMONIAL

