Azzurra secure 52 Super Series Title on home waters

After a spirited head-to-head against Platoon, which spanned three, intense, three-race days, Azzurra clinched the 52 Super Series Championship title with one race to spare.

Competing in perfect, champagne sailing conditions – 20 knots of northwesterly wind and sparkling September sunshine – a smart solo move on the final downwind of the second race today allowed them to finally put enough points on Harm Müller-Spreer’s German-flagged rivals to finally render the emblematic YCCS crew uncatchable.



Azzurra was lead by Argentine skipper-helm Guillermo Parada with compatriot and long-time friend, Olympic champion Santiago Lange calling tactics.

The Azzurra crew add to the 52 Super Series season titles won in 2012, 2015 and 2017 and draw back level, at four titles apiece, matching the record of 2018 champions Quantum Racing who today finished the season in third, just two points behind Platoon.

That Parada lead the team to the TP52 title on his 52nd birthday is the icing on the cake.

After five years on the circuit and three podium finishes, Takashi Okura’s Sled also completed a dream finish to their 2019 season winning the Audi 52 Super Series Sailing Week Porto Cervo 2019 regatta title.

Full results here