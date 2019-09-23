Genoa to host Grand Finale of The Ocean Race 2021-22

Genoa will be the finish port of the next edition of The Ocean Race, marking the first time the fully-crewed, around the world yacht race, will come to Italy.

Since before the time of Christopher Columbus, Genoa has been considered one of the most important maritime centres in Europe, and continues to be the yachting capital of Italy.

“Bringing the finish of The Ocean Race to Genova and Italy is significant as it marks an opportunity to engage with more race fans in southern Europe who have a true passion for top-level sport,” said Richard Brisius, Race Chairman of The Ocean Race.

The Ocean Race 2021-22 will see two classes of boats competing for the first time in 25 years: the high-tech, foiling IMOCA 60 class, as well as the one-design VO65 fleet that produced record-breaking performances and such compelling and close competition in the last edition.

The Ocean Race is scheduled to start from its home port in Alicante, Spain in Q4 of 2021 and finish in Genoa, Italy in June of 2022.

The full Race Route will be confirmed in the coming weeks, with the sailing hotspot of Aarhus, Denmark and The Hague in The Netherlands already confirmed as host cities, along with Cabo Verde, which will be the first West African stop in the history of the Race.