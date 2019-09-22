SailGP Final – Australia win the US$1,000,000 prize pot

Tom Slingsby and SailGP Australia win the final Match Race in Marseille for the US$1,000,000 prize and are 2019 SailGP Champions.

Tom Slingsby and SailGP Australia clinched the title after trailing Nathan Outteridge’s Japan SailGP Team from the start.

Nathan Outteridge’s Japan team owned the start leading Australia by two seconds for the first two mark roundings.

But then Australia split from Japan at the first top gate, allowing Slingsby clear air and better boat speed than Outteridge’s Japan.

When the two teams converged at the final downwind gate, Outteridge went for an aggressive play, attempting to use his right of way position to force Slingsby off his course and cause him a penalty.

The offensive play backfired, Outteridge couldn’t establish an overlap with the Australian boat and force a penalty on him and in doing so lost his own boat speed and gave the race to his competitor.

Slingsby and SailGP Australia triumphantly crossed the finish line 13 seconds ahead of Outteridge to make history as the first ever SailGP Champion.

Marseille SailGP Season 1 Grand Final – Final overall after 7 races

1st Australia – Tom Slingsby 9, 10, 9, 1, 2, 2 – – 229 pts

2nd Japan – Nathan Outteridge 10, 7, 10, 2, 3, 1 – – 223 pts

3rd China – Phil Robertson 6, 8, 6, 3, 1, 4, 2 – – 171 pts

4th Great Britain – Dylan Fletcher 8, 9, 8, 6, 4, 6, 4 – – 169 pts

5th France – Billy Besson 7, 6, 7, 4, 6, 3, 1 – – 164 pts

6th United States – Rome Kirby 5, 4, 5, 5, 5, 5, 3 – – 163 pts