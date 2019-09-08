RORC Cherbourg Race – Mark Emerson’s Phosphorus II is overall winner

Mark Emerson’s A13 Phosphorus II is the overall winner of the 2019 RORC Cherbourg Race, having scored the best corrected time under IRC.

Class Winners under IRC: Venomous (IRC0), Phosphorus II (IRC1), Sunrise (IRC2), Raging-bee² (IRC3& IRC Two-Handed), and Foggy Dew (IRC4).

Ross Hobson’s Seacart 30 Buzz was the first to finish taking Multihull Line Honours in a rapid 6 hours 24 mins 38 secs.

Joerg Riechers’ Class40 Imagine took Monohull Line Honours in 7 hours 1 mins 26 seconds, just over two minutes ahead of Ian Hoddle’s Manic.

In IRC One, Phosphorus II was the winner, James Neville’s FAST40+ Ino XXX was second and first to finish under IRC. Colin Campbell’s Azuree 46 Eclectic was third in class.

In IRC Two, Thomas Kneen’s JPK 11.80 Sunrise won by just 17 seconds on corrected time from Pascal Tuffier’s team racing Figaro II Tuf…tuf…tuf. Gery Trentesaux’s JPK 11.80 Courrier Recommandé was third by just 27 seconds after IRC time correction.

In IRC Three, Louis-Marie Dussere’s JPK 10.80 Raging-bee² put in the best performance winning the class and IRC Two-handed into their home port of Cherbourg. Erik van Vuuren’s W36 Hubo was second. Sun Fast 3600 Bellino sailed by Rob Craigie & Deb Fish was third.

In IRC Two-Handed Raging-bee² was the winner, Nigel & Tim Goodhew’s Sunfast 3200 Cora was second, and W36 Hubo was third.

Noel Racine’s JPK 10.10 Foggy Dew was the winner of IRC Four, scoring their fourth class win of the season. Cora was second and Emmanuel Pinteaux’s JPK 10.10 Gioia, sailed by son Etienne was third.

64 entries in the RORC Cherbourg Race enjoyed a beautiful sunset, hiking out for a beat up the Solent, before cracking sheets for a night race to Cherbourg at high speed under a waxing moon.

A spinnaker reach in 10-15 knots of westerly breeze produced a fast ride across the English Channel. As the majority of the fleet approached the finish, the breeze veered north, creating a tactical finale of gybing to stay at the optimal angle and in the best pressure.

The final race of the 2019 RORC Season’s Points Championship will be the 40th edition of the Rolex Middle Sea Race starting in the Grand Harbour, Malta on 19 October.

