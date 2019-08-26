Albacore Internationals – Day 1

After the first day of the Albacore Internationals at Shelburne Harbour Yacht Club, Nova Scotia, leaders are Barney Harris and Ernest Ayukawa of the USA.

Harris and Ayukawa are tied on 18 points with Raines Koby and Stephanie Mah of Canada, in third place are Tom and Ross Lonsdale of Britain.

The event is taking place in the delightfully quaint old Nova Scotian town of Shelburne which has pulled out all the stops to welcome the 48 international Albacore teams.

On the first day of racing a shifty Easterly wind challenged the sailors.

Albacore Internationals – Leaders after 3 races (47 entries)

1st USA 8258 Barney Harris and Ernest Ayukawa 10 1 7 – – 18 pts

2nd CAN 7919 Raines Koby and Stephanie Mah 2 14 2 – – 18 pts

3rd GBR 8235 Tom Lonsdale and Ross Lonsdale 1 10 8 – – 19 pts

4th CAN 8188 Michael Williamson and Michelle Adolph 13 4 3 – – 20 pts

5th CAN 8015 Guy Tipton and Matthew King 5 11 4 – – 20 pts

6th GBR 8128 Jeremy Rook and Holly Neatby 8 5 12 – – 25 pts

7th GBR 6922 Neville Herbert and Mark Fowler 16 9 1 – – 26 pts

8th CAN 8184 Paul Clifford and Mia Drake Brandt 4 18 6 – – 28 pts

9th CAN 8161 Allan Measor and Christine Short 11 3 15 – – 29 pts

10th USA 8122 Farley Will and Celeste Karpow 6 15 13 – – 34 pts

11th GBR 8213 John Woffinden and Janet Woffinden 15 12 17 – – 44 pts

12th USA 6701 Chris Gorton and David Byron 14 24 10 – – 48 pts

13th CAN 6731 Adam Nicholson and Mabel Chan 17 19 14 – – 50 pts

14th CAN 8222 Thomas Udale-Clough and Jen Forkes 30 2 22 – – 54 pts

15th CAN 8155 Christine Kelly and David Smith 39 13 5 – – 57 pts

16th CAN 8220 Jeff Krause and Laura Hetherington 26 23 9 – – 58 pts

17th GBR 7987 Richard Smith and George Smith 22 7 30 – – 59 pts

18th CAN 8013 Tim Woodford and Caleb Woodford 12 30 20 – – 62 pts

19th GBR 8073 Steven Brown and Jonathan Wilson 19 25 18 – – 62 pts

20th USA 7971 Marty Minot and Michael Tersigni 9 31 25 – – 65 pts

Full results available here