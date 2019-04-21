Quirk and Needham take 505 Euro Cup Cannes

The team of Michael Quirk (AUS) and Tim Needham (GBR) have won the 2019 505 Euro Cup Cannes, the first leg of the Euro Cup series.

Like so much sailing in Europe this weekend the final day of Euro Cup Cannes was cancelled, not due to a lack of wind but due to too much breeze!

The participants enjoyed some really tight competition throughout the regatta. “Fantastic sailing. The racing was so close the entire time,” said competitor and former World Champion Ian Pinnell.

International 505 – Final Euro Cup after 4 races, 1 discard

1st AUS Michael Quirk & Tim Needham 5 pts

2nd USA Howard Hamlin & Jeff Nelson 7 pts

3rd GBR Ian Pinnell & Russ Clark 8 pts

4th GER Wolfgang Hunger & Holger Jess 9 pts

5th FRA Phillippe Boite & Mathieu Fontaine 18 pts

6th GER Julian Stueckl & Johannes Tellen 21 pts

7th GBR Thomas Gillard and Geoff Edwards 22 pts

8th DEN Jan Saugmann and Jacob Sunny 24 pts

9th GER Alexander Holzapel & Stefan Worm 27 pts

10th GER Tim and Finn Boger 27 pt

Full results available here